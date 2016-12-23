Ric Flair Talks His Most Painful Injury, WWE’s Current Locker Room, Any Regrets, More

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Pardon My Take on a variety of wrestling and non-wrestling related topics, check out the highlights below:

The WWE locker room environment now:

“The guys pretty much stay to themselves, lot of video games, social media. The guys don’t go out like they used to. It’s just different times…Lot of the guys travel by themselves, rather than four guys raisin’ hell, driving down the road, it’s just different times.”

Any regrets:

“I really can’t say that I did [have regrets], the problem with being an athlete, the minute you start thinking about what you’re doing, or what you’re about to do, or the consequences, you shouldn’t be doing it and I never lived life like that.”

On his most painful injury:

“I can’t really put anything up, I’ve been in an airplane crash and hit by lightning. I cracked a C5 in my neck in 1989 wrestling Dusty, but I didn’t really feel the pain until the next day.”

On being struck by lightning:

“It actually hit my umbrella, but I still consider getting struck by it, it killed the guy behind me. It shot my umbrella about 30-40 feet in the air and I said ‘What the hell did that?’ I turned around and the lighting had gone from my umbrella and went right through his eye and killed him. Right there in the runway, I’m on a tarmac in Richmond, Virginia.”