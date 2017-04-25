Ric Flair Won’t Make San Francisco Sports Show, Rips Booking Company

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter and noted that he won’t be appearing at a sports show convention in San Francisco this Sunday due to the booking group that failed him.

He posted the following:

“I am sorry to announce to all my fans that I will not be able to attend the Sports show in San Francisco this Sunday.

Unfortunately this is the third time I have been cancelled by MAB Celebrity Services in the last 14 months. White Plains NYC, Pittsburgh, and now San Fran.

Was looking forward to seeing my friends Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan, Pete Rose and others. Just wanted to assure my fans that Ric Flair does not cancel.

Note to self, Never work with MAB Celebrity Services again!”