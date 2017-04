Ric Flair’s fiancé Wendy Barlow was involved in a serious car accident last night. Flair posted an update this morning thanking everyone for their messages and prayers. He added, “The French Maid Will be Back Soon.”

Many fans may remember her from WCW as Fifi The Maid.

Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!! pic.twitter.com/kSQBjxwSGn — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017