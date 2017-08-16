Ric Flair’s Fiancée Clears Up Why Flair Was Hospitalized, ‘Multiple Organ Problems’

– Ric Flair’s fiancée Wendy Barlow posted the following message on her personal Facebook page on Flair’s hospitalization and noted that he did not have colon surgery, as we originally reported. She also said that Flair was actually hospitalized on Friday night, not Saturday morning.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and Family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with Severe Abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seemed like a nightmare…multiple Organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs Prayers as he is still in Critical Condition….And No he did not have Colon Surgery…It was another Surgery! I don’t know how the Media comes up with their stories. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure his getting the best care possible. Thanks for all of the support and Love.”

As noted earlier, reports of the type of surgery may have come from a Tweet by Gene Okerlund, who did mention Flair having colon surgery in a recent post.

We will continue to pass along updates on this developing story.