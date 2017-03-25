Rich Swann Talks Changing Diversity In Wrestling, The ‘Black Excellence’ Photo, More

– WWE Superstar Rich Swann recently spoke to The Undefeated about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On his first taste of pro wrestling:

“My brother said, ‘No, Monday Night Raw is on USA Network … Give me the remote.’ He flips the switch, and out comes the heavyweight champion Bret Hart. The lights, the electric guitar, the jacket, the fireworks, everything! He’s just talking smack on the mic, and I’m like … what is this? I need more.”

On the “Black Excellence” photo:

“That picture was a picture to show black youth, white youth, Latino youth, to show all cultures and all races around the world, no matter what you are, who you are, you can do anything and make anything of yourself and the best version of yourself.”