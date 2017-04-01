Ricky Morton Talks Being Inducted By His Wrestling Nemesis Jim Cornette

– Ricky Morton of the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express tag-team spoke with Cult Of Whatever before his Hall Of Fame Induction last night, check out the highlights below:

On being inducted by his longtime wrestling nemesis Jim Cornette:

“It’s great that WWE and Jim have been able to put their differences aside. Time mends everything and we wouldn’t have wanted anyone but Jim Cornette to induct us into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Morton continued, “With the WWE getting Jim to induct us and everything that has gone on between both parties, I think it opens up for a lot more guys that are out there that are deserving of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.”