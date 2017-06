This week’s All Night Long Wrestling Podcast talks about the rise of Samoa Joe to the main event on the Raw brand, and his impending feud with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Plus, a recap of the WWE Extreme Rules pay per view from this week and a preview of the upcoming New Japan: Dominion show this coming weekend featuring the highly anticipated Okada vs Omega rematch. And lastly, a fun story from the guys about Impact Wrestling superstar, Moose!