Road Dogg On Asuka And Bobby Roode, Women’s MITB Match, More

– Road Dogg was the special guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 this week and spoke about a wide variety of topics including the upcoming MITB Pay-Per-View, they sent us the following highlights:

On the upcoming women’s Money In The Bank Match:

“It was an easy thing to want to do it, but then we got to think about, ‘okay, well dang, what if one of these girls gets hurt on this ladder match? What if something happens and is that on me?’ So it was a big talk with the girls to make sure that they were all game for it and of course, they were. It’s all about making history now.”

If the Women’s Money In The Bank match can go between brands:

“At this point, it’s going to be solely for SmackDown and so that’s the decision that was made and I think that’s okay because we want to keep the integrity of the brand extension.”

On who we wants moved to SmackDown next:

“I would love to have Asuka. I think she is a huge star down at NXT and I think she can be an even huger star at the next level. So I’d love to have her. I love Bobby Roode as a human being, known him for years in TNA and nowhere. You know, it’s weird to say, but AJ Styles is just getting better and better so I’m really really glad to have gotten him and to have kept him… I like those Authors of Pain they’re a big young group of guys really willing to learn and willing to perform and they’re just getting better and better they’re instincts are good they’re timing is good for a couple of big dudes. It seems like everyone down there (NXT) is doing really well. You know I was really glad to get Tye Dillinger, he’s a great guy.”