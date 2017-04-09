Rob Van Dam On ECW Starting The ‘Attitude Era’, WWE Mentioning Marijuana, More

– Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV and spoke about a wide variety of topics including his time with ECW, check out the highlights and video below:

On ECW starting the Attitude era:

“ECW had such a car wreck appeal. I like when I’m talking to fans – you don’t even need to be a fan, it was like the ring is on fire, the fans are throwing their chairs in the ring, that kind of stuff. If that doesn’t hook you in when you’re flipping through the channels, we can never be friends. Because that’s the kind of stuff that should stick you on that channel for a bit. But ECW started everything. Maybe not like the first barbed wire matches – but what became the attitude era. Sandman (calls over Sandman) didn’t Steve Austin steal you cigarettes and beer? Who drank beer on the way to the ring first? Sandman or Austin?”

On WWE mentioning marijuana during the Attitude Era:

“It went from the RVD 420 to the Roll Your Dog A Bone, The Godfather, X Pac, all these guys – Val Venis I think. It was cool to talk about marijuana for a period of time. I’m very proud to be part of ECW because I’ve been wrestling for hundreds and hundreds of years. So it’s good that I was a pioneer and not just someone going through those times.”