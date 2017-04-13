The Rock On Baywatch ‘We Are Far Dirtier Than The Show Ever Was’

– WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with The Sun about the upcoming release of the Baywatch movie directed by Seth Gordon, check out the highlights below:

“We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier. I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty – but there are a lot of laughs. We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high, there’s more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don’t get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow motion runs”

“There’s less chest hair though but I like to think I have done the TV show justice in other ways. We have the Hoff on board keeping that vibe going.”

On being jealous of Zac Efron’s abs:

“The ladies were too impressed for my liking with Zac’s body when he was filming. They thought he’d sprayed on his abs. I’d like to say that’s true but I have to give him credit, he worked hard – we all wanted to keep the airbrushing budget low.”