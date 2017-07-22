The Rock Posts Throwback Photo, Nikki Bella Skateboards (Photos)

By
William Baker
-
0

– WWE Superstar The Rock took to Instagram and posted the following throwback picture:

“TBT. Senior year. ‘We are the champions, my friend.. and we’ll keep on fighting ’til the end.’ We’ll also continue the scientific research on why I’m only 17yrs old in this pic, but look 47.”

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella took to Instagram and posted the following video and photos of herself skateboarding for the first time in 10 years:

Learning how to ollie with my @sk8mafia coach @stephenlawyer 💸

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Back to my roots 🙌🏽💋 #sk8mafia #skaterchick

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

My favorite little skater, Fox 💛 #sk8mafia #birdiebee

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleFull Match: Brock Lesnar Vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Battleground
William Baker
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here