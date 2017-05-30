The Rock Responds To NXT Star’s Tweet, Top 10 RAW Moments (Video)

– Former WWE Champion The Rock recently took to twitter and responded to a tweet from WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy, check out their exchange below:

– Check out the following video featuring WWE taking you back to this week’s Monday Night Raw to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial top 10 moments.

