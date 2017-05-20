The Rock Responds to Polling That Says He Would Beat Trump

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and talked about the rumors of him running for President. The story originated in an interview he did with GQ, when he was asked if he would run for presidency in 2020. A recent national poll suggested that he would beat Donald Trump for President if he ran today.

Dwayne Johnson said, “the surge and the groundswell since [the story] has really been amazing. I’m so incredibly flattered that there’s a national poll that just came out this past week that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today. I think it’s because a lot of people want to see a better leadership today and I think more poise [and] less noise and I also think over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to – getting up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour – go to work and spend time with the troops, take care of my family – I love taking care of people and I think that kind of thing really resonates with people especially today.”