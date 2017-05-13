The Rock on The Tonight Show, Natalya on Friendship With Viktor

– Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson will be a guest on The Tonight Show on May 18 to promote his new film the Baywatch. The movie premieres on May 25.
– Natalya uploaded a new photo on Instagram of herself with Viktor of The Ascension. She revealed how they first met.
A beautiful day in Stockholm, Sweden with my good friend, Viktor. Not everyone knows this, but Viktor and I started our careers together in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Viktor was one of the last graduates of the infamous Hart family 'Dungeon' and also one of only a handful of wrestlers to be coached by the legendary, Tokyo Joe. I've never seen anyone work harder to achieve their dreams than Viktor. So proud of you, Viktor. #WeDidIt #WWEStockholm #DungeonStrong