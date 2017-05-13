The Rock on The Tonight Show, Natalya on Friendship With Viktor

– Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson will be a guest on The Tonight Show on May 18 to promote his new film the Baywatch. The movie premieres on May 25.

– Natalya uploaded a new photo on Instagram of herself with Viktor of The Ascension. She revealed how they first met.

