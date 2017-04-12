The Rock and Vin Diesel Comment on Their Feud

Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are being kept away from each other while doing the press tour for the upcoming Fate of the Furious film. Their beef all started last year when Diesel, who was often tardy, arrived late for his final scene with Johnson, which led to Johnson going to social media and lashing out on Diesel in an Instagram post. While Johnson did not mention Diesel by name, the post led to a heated exchange between the two in Johnson’s trailer on set.

ET Online spoke with Diesel and Johnson at the red carpet premiere of The Fate of the Furious this past Saturday night. Johnson said that just like in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things. He noted that the most important thing is just the movie and that he is happy that they are in New York City and happy that the fans love it.

Diesel said that in his house, Johnson is still Uncle Dwayne and he is proud of that. He noted that they still love each other and that’s his boy. He noted that when he was making the decision to make an eight Fast and Furious film, he called Johnson, who told him that he would be there shoulder to shoulder with him to make sure it’s the best movie in history and that he delivered.

The film is scheduled to be released on April 14th.