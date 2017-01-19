ROH Announces Matt And Jeff Hardy For Upcoming Show

ROH officially announced today that Matt and Jeff Hardy will be facing ROH World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor XI on Saturday, April 1st at The Lakeland Center in Lakeland, FL.

Below is the announcement from ROH:

IT’S OFFICIAL! THE YOUNG BUCKS WILL FACE MATT AND JEFF HARDY AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR

The eyes of the wrestling world will be on the Lakeland Center on Saturday April 1 stars from around the globe converge in Central Florida for SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI. Stars from Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and CMLL will do battle throughout one of the biggest nights of hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action in Ring of Honor history!

The ROH Executive Committee has promised championships to be contended, first-time appearances from New Japan and CMLL, and is excited to announce the first round of ROH stars that have been signed to participate in the biggest Supercard of Honor, ever! Check back throughout each day next week as ROHWrestling.com celebrates Supercard of Honor Announcement Week with international participants revealed, championship matches signed, and information on how to meet all of your favorite ROH, NJPW, and CMLL stars!

Tag team wrestling has never been hotter in Ring of Honor, boasting one of the deepest rosters of teams in company history. At the top of the mountain sit the Young Bucks. The two-time ROH World Tag Team Champions have blazed a trail never before seen in wrestling, breaking rules and records along the way. Matt and Nick Jackson have used their athleticism and their vast array of influences to capture the attention of the wrestling world.

Perhaps, to their surprise, their reach crossed previously unbreached borders. Indeed, the Bucks of Youth had made their impression and their message spread far across the Hardy Compound, straight to the ears of #Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero!

One of the most decorated teams of all-time, Jeff and Matt Hardy have held world tag team championships in every organization in which they have been a part. The brothers used death-defying high flying and athleticism to become stars around the globe. Some even say their successes have laid the ground work for the Bucks to be able to have the success they have.

Appearing via satellite at Final Battle, Matt Hardy declared that the Hardys have been “mandated to prove they are the greatest tag team in all of time and all of space”, issuing an official challenge to “the Bucks of Youth”. In their mission to render the Bucks obsolete, the Hardys have promised to DELETE the Young Bucks!

After a recent appearance by Vanguard-1 on Ring of Honor television, the ROH World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks have officially signed to face the Hardys at the BIGGEST Supercard of Honor ever! This dream tag team match will happen LIVE in Lakeland and will not be broadcast. The only way to see this one is to be there LIVE!

The new ROH Executive Board has been working around the clock to sign a match that few thought could happen. As ROH continues to break barriers and sign matches only dreamed of in 2017, there is only one question heading into the BIGGEST night in ROH history: Too Sweet or Delete?