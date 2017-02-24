ROH Commentary Team Revealed, Flair’s ‘Second Nature’ Book, Enzo Amore And Big Cass Clip

– WWE Publishing has announced “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte” book for pre-sale, check out the official announcement below:

Woooooo! You can now pre-order Second Nature from any top retailer by going to – www.secondnaturebook.com

– The English commentary has been confirmed for Ring Of Honor’s ROH: HONOR RISING events at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on February 26 and 27. Kevin Kelly will be joined by special guest Rocky Romero, who will be providing the color commentary.

– Seen below, Big Cass & Enzo Amore let the WWE Universe know that they are ready for action in Düsseldorf’s ISS Dome as WWE Live kicks off its Road to WrestleMania Tour through Germany.