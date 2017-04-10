ROH Reveals ‘Uncensored’ Theme For Return Their To Milwaukee

Ring of Honor announced the following:

A full night of unsanctioned action is on tap in the Beer City when Ring of Honor presents ROH UNAUTHORIZED on Friday April 28 in Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom! With all matches not officially sanctioned by the ROH Board of the Directors, ANYTHING can happen in Milwaukee. Throughout the evening, specially appointed matchmakers will create stipulations. Expect the unexpected!

All of your favorite ROH stars will be there LIVE in Milwaukee for this unique event! Stars that thrive on chaos such as the ROH World Tag Team Champion The Young Bucks and the Briscoes have already signed on the dotted line to appear in Milwaukee. Two local heroes “Pro Wrestling Last Real Man” Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser, fresh off of their 2016 Tag Wars win in Milwaukee return home! Jay Lethal will be in Milwaukee, as well, and the latest to sign at press time are Dalton Castle and The Boys!

Anything can and will happen in Milwaukee! Tickets are available NOW – the Best Fans on the Planet have sold out many recent stops so to avoid getting locked out, order your tickets today! There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of Ring of Honor LIVE! Get your tickets to see the Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Milwaukee on Friday April 28 now!

Also, set to appear:

– ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (NICK & MATT JACKSON)

– MARK & JAY BRISCOE

– JAY LETHAL

– DALTON CASTLE w/ THE BOYS

– SILAS YOUNG

– BEER CITY BRUISER

– PLUS MANY MORE

Live event local Time:

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 07:30pm CDT

Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N 4th Street

Milwaukee Wisconsin, 53203