The first three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole contract expired with the promotion on May 1. There’s a lot of speculation of where he will end up and the general belief is that he’s coming to WWE. The 27-year old is in high demand, so he’s not expected to make a decision immediately. He could continue to work for ROH on a per date deal, as he has a match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming ROH War of Worlds event on May 12.

Related