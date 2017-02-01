Rollins Hurt? I Guess It’s Time To Play The Game …

IT’S TIME TO PLAY THE GAME! Of course, by “game” I’m referring to the game in which we, as a wrestling community, freak out and try to figure out what Triple H’s WrestleMania involvement will be given the breaking news that Seth Rollins may in fact be seriously injured and miss WrestleMania for the 2nd straight year. Now of course, this could all be a work to help bridge the gap between now and WrestleMania, but when has that ever stopped the internet from doing its thing? Not on my watch!

I mean, you would think that by now the dust would have settled post-Royal Rumble, right? Not so fast, my friend! At this very moment, wrestling fans across the globe are left more in the dark than ever. Not only is there uncertainty around the Road to WrestleMania itself, but now half the matches we knew were a mortal lock are up in the air, with the other of course being Goldberg vs. Lesnar. We have been conditioned that every year Triple H will carve out a WrestleMania opponent far in advance and that his storyline will work its way throughout the year. This year was no different, as Seth Rollins had essentially been pinned Triple H’s opponent since he was screwed out of the WWE Universal Championship. However, now with the reports of Rollins potentially being out for an extended period of time, we are left wondering what exactly is in store for The King of Kings on April 2nd.

So I guess there is only one thing left to do …. Fantasy Book the whole FREAKEN thing!

Here are my top 5 picks for Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 opponent:

Kurt Angle

Who better to save the day than your Olympic Hero? Fresh off the announcement of his Hall of Fame induction, rumors have been swirling like a Lesnar F-5 regarding when and if, Kurt Angle will grace a WWE ring. So it begs the question, why not have Kurt pinch hit for Rollins? He’d have no problem having a great match with The Game and in the process provide the ultimate baby face to counteract Triple H’s current character. It’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser and can lead to a no-brainer scenario where Angle can eventually cross paths with Triple H’s newest henchman, Samoa Joe, who coincidentally has quite the history with Angle from their time in TNA.

Finn Balor

The Demon. The man who ironically lost his WWE Universal Title reign to injury as well. The parallel to Rollins is evident as it comes, with the only piece missing being some sort of dissention with Triple H. So how could we manufactory a feud that doesn’t really have a premise? Well, first off we’d need Triple H to give Finn a reason to take issue with him. That reason goes back to the concept of the “B+ Player” (Daniel Bryan storyline). Triple can call out all the B+ Superstars that the fans clamored for to be Champion, who have now proven themselves to be fragile and injury prone. Throw some body paint on Finn and we’re good to go.

Sami Zayn

There is a built in feud between Sami Zayn and Stephanie McMahon that we can draw from here. Sami is the guy who Stephanie looks at in pity. She doesn’t see him as a Champion. In fact, she doesn’t even want him on her own brand. This is the premise we go with! Have Triple H come out and offer an open challenge of his own. He can call out the entire Raw roster and just when you think no one is there to answer the call, Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring to accept his WrestleMania moment, except to Sami’s dismay, he’s laughed off and not deemed worthy of the spotlight with the Cerebral Assassin. Eventually Zayn finds a way to force Hunter’s hand and off we go to Orlando. 5 Star match like you read about.

Shane McMahon

I actually pegged Shane as Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 opponent one year ago as I was leaving AT&T Stadium. The seeds have been planted going all the way back to Mick Foley’s “Tell All” Podcast with Shane-O-Mac, where Shane dodged and ran around questions regarding his relationship with his real life Brother-In-Law. Is there real resentment or tension there? I don’t know, but who cares! It’s the perfect struggle for Stephanie to manage between her Husband and her Big Brother from now until WrestleMania. If you want to spice it up, put up the rights to the next NXT call up for Raw or Smackdown, making it both business and personal.

CM Punk

LOOK IN MY EYES, WHAT DO YA SEE? … THE CULT OF PERSONALITY!

You want to talk about what’s best for business? Look no further than CM Punk. Punk is the only opponent where there wouldn’t be a need for a single promo, package or word to be spoken in order for us fans to understand what this match-up is all about. All these two need to do is show up. After all, Triple H went out of his way to put Seth Rollins out of action, clearly showing that nothing has changed and that once again “The Authority … Always … Wins!” You know who hates authority more than anyone? CM Punk. You know who has never “headlined” WrestleMania? CM Punk.