Roman Reigns’ Big Announcement Revealed

– As noted, Roman Reigns was scheduled to open tonight’s WWE RAW from Evansville, IN with his big announcement.
Reigns announced that he’s now the #1 contender to the WWE Universal Title heading into SummerSlam, and that he will see Samoa Joe or current champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.
Check out the video below:
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns makes a SHOCKING announcement as he declares that he will face the #UniversalChampion at #SummerSlam! #RAW pic.twitter.com/crcQbHpft8
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
JUST CONFIRMED for TONIGHT, @WWERomanReigns will go one-on-one with the #1Contender for the #UniversalChampionship @SamoaJoe on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/rC2tWNblLC
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017