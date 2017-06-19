Roman Reigns’ Big Announcement Revealed

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As noted, Roman Reigns was scheduled to open tonight’s WWE RAW from Evansville, IN with his big announcement.

Reigns announced that he’s now the #1 contender to the WWE Universal Title heading into SummerSlam, and that he will see Samoa Joe or current champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

Check out the video below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous article** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here