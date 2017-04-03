Roman Reigns Comments On His Match Against The Undertaker Last Night

– As noted, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Earlier today, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and comment on the victory, check out the announcement below:

I did what I had to at #WrestleMania but it doesn’t change the fact Deadman held the yard down for years.

For that..#ThankYouTaker #Respect

