Roman Reigns is the Future of WWE According to JBL

On the latest edition of WWE Network’s Bring It To The Table, JBL declared that Roman Reigns is the future of WWE. He said that he consistently puts together quality matches.

“Roman Reigns has good match, after good match, after good match,” said JBL during the show. “I mean, the guy is the future of this company. And people who want to hate him, please continue to do it.”

JBL continued, “It certainly is your right, but you’re hating him for the wrong reason. This guy goes out and puts out quality after quality [match] every single night.”