Roman Reigns Not Interested in Turning Heel

Roman Reigns was a guest on Talk is Jericho and he commented on the crowd reaction to his character and having no interest in a heel turn.

On The Crowd Reactions He Gets: We get it all the time, babyface/heel, babyface/heel, babyface/heel, like, I’m just me. I’ve always had kind of a… I rub people the right way or the wrong [way]. You either like me or you don’t.” Reigns added, “but as long as you rub people some way, yeah, man, you have a position in show business. I don’t know how else to say it. It’s loud. But the thing is it’s cool because they compete. They compete. The people who like me, they’re going to cheer. And the guys who don’t… Did I say, ‘the guys’? The guys my age who don’t, they want to be louder, so, like, it becomes a thing. And that’s what it’s all about. I mean, this is the world that we live in today. Not everybody is going to like you and people want to see you do good, but not that good.” Reigns said, “yeah, as long as they’re coming, as long as they’re making noise, have fun, man. Boo the s–t out of me. Like, if it’s making you cooler with this dude and that dude next to you and y’all are having a great night, please, say all you want to me. I’m a grown man. You’re not going to hurt my feelings. Do you know what I mean? My wife is not going to think any differently of me.

On Not Feeling The Need To Turn Heel: The thing is, if I turn heel, what am I? Am I just going to, like, become a chick [magnet character] like, just like everything that [has] been done or why not just be me? Like no one has ever been like me. This is an uncharted territory. It can be anything I want it to be, so why put myself on one side of it? Why not just dabble? Why not have the full range, do whatever I want, be ‘The Guy’? Do you know what I mean? That’s how I feel. I’m the one writing this at this point right now. We’re in a position [where] we can do anything we want as long as they make noise.