Roman Reigns Responds To Negative Fan, New Episode Of Zack Ryder’s “Z! True Comeback Story”

– It’s no secret that many fans do not like Roman Reigns, but usually, Reigns does not respond to negative fans. However, he recently did on Twitter after a fan sent him of a cartoon gift that had a caption of “Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns.” This led to Reigns retweeting the fan tweet and responded to him by saying, “Must be hard being a grown man, that tweets another grown man cartoons.” You can see the tweet here:

Must be hard being a grown man, that tweets another grown man cartoons. https://t.co/za0vpR532B — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 8, 2017

– Zack Ryder has relaunched his YouTube show on WWE’s official YouTube channel. The second episode of “Z! True Comeback Story” has been uploaded and features Ryder attending WrestleMania 33 week. Check it out here: