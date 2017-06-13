Roman Reigns Rips Fan On Twitter, Paul Heyman On Samoa Joe And Brock Lesnar

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter and ripped into a hater after he spoke poorly about Reign’s wrestling abilities and more, check out the tweet below:
Let ME give you a tip amateur. @WWE is the Top of the Mountain in Pro Wrestling. A view you’ll never deserve or get to enjoy. #Facts https://twitter.com/heeldegenerate/status/874397053262209024 …
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 12, 2017
– As noted, WWE Superstars were in the ring to help pull-apart the brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar last night, Paul Heyman tweeted the following:
It was @SamoaJoe's Day of Reckoning, administered at @WWE #RAW by @BrockLesnar … and it was one helluva fight! https://t.co/zKFLV1JPTe
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 13, 2017