Roman Reigns Says The Undertaker’s Age Won’t Be A Factor At WrestleMania

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with Roman Reigns ahead of his upcoming match against The Undertaker at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, check out the highlights and video below:

“He’s The Deadman,” said Reigns. “You’re talking age with The Undertaker? That don’t make sense,” Reigns replied.n

Reigns continued, “Come on, man. He could be 80 and still go, I think. What he’s done and how long he’s done it for I think he can do anything. So I don’t even worry about age or anything like that.”