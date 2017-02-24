Roman Reigns Talks Traveling The World With WWE (Video)

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke to members of the media before Wednesday’s WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Reigns said that WWE Superstars are very fortunate that they get to travel the world but sometimes it’s rough because they feel like they’ve been everywhere but seen nothing.

Reigns added that if you schedule your time wisely you will be able to explore the different towns and experience their cultures. Reigns mentioned that being able to travel and see the world is the biggest perk of his job.

Check out the video below: