– Roman Reigns took to Twitter and delivered the following message after tonight’s win over Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman on RAW. As noted, Reigns, Stroman and Joe will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view.

I don't like to list my resume…

That's why I go to the ring and explain through my actions. #SummerSlam #NeverLied #B2R — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 1, 2017