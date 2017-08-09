Ronda Rousey Has Started Pro Wrestling Training, Reportedly in Talks With WWE

Now that her MMA career is likely over, it looks like ex-UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is looking into a pro wrestling career.

According to Fightful.com, Rousey has started training for pro wrestling. Furthermore, the site notes that she has been in contact with WWE.

We've heard rumblings of a possible Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match at next year's WrestleMania, so that could be the match that the former UFC star is preparing for.