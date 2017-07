It looks like Ronda Rousey’s MMA career is over, despite the fact that she can still make a ton of money in the UFC. If her fighting career is actually over, then her likely destination is WWE.

According to Cageside Seats, a Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match will likely happen at next year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans, so it does look like the ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion is on her way to WWE.