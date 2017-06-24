Rosemary Comments On Her Feud Against The Hardys

– Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary recently spoke with Mirror, check out the highlight below:

On her feud against The Hardys and Rebecca Hardy:

“It was completely different but something I definitely got excited about, because it was so different and we were pushing boundaries and trying new things. That in itself was a challenge and I like to believe I perform best under pressure. One of the greatest pressures is doing something that is perhaps unfamiliar territory, because people naturally gravitate towards what is familiar. If something is unfamiliar, and we saw this with the resistance to the Broken Universe at first, people were kind of unsure how to take it, because it was different, and it’s not in our nature to immediately accept something different and scary, it’s ‘better the devil you know’. So, to be part of that, it was either going to sink or swim, and to make it succeed, it had to be full commitment from everyone involved. Something I have believed, from the moment I started doing this darker gimmick, which was just before I got signed by IMPACT, in order for a character like that to succeed, you have to be fully committed to it. If there is a glimmer of doubt, a glimmer of a lack of self-confidence in your own performance, it will show. As soon as I walk out of that curtain, there is nothing left in front of the camera that isn’t fully Demon Assassin, that isn’t Rosemary. There is never a part of me that is like ‘I don’t know about this’. There is never any self-doubt.”