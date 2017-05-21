Rosita On Portraying AJ Lee In New Movie, WWE Women’s Division, More

– Thea Trinidad (Rosita from TNA Impact Wrestling), recently participated in a interview with GOProWrestling YouTube Channel and spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On the women’s revolution:

When I see more than one female wrestling match on the card, I get so excited because it gives us more of a platform to show what we can do. For me, when it started off with Lita she was always my favorite. She can do what the guys can do, and I wanted to be like that when I was younger. It is great to see people like me, Charlotte, Bayley or Nia Jax given that opportunity now.

On portraying AJ Lee in the upcoming ‘Fighting with my Family’ movie produced by The Rock:

“I am playing AJ Lee, and the movie is called ‘Fighting with my Family.’ It is amazing obviously because I get to work with Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vince Vaughn. We filmed scenes at the Staples Center in L.A. two weeks ago, and it was after Raw. And Smackdown the next night in Ontario as well. My part in the movie is done, and the movie should be out sometime next year.”