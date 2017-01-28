Royal Rumble 2017 rumors

Various sources are saying that neither AJ Styles or Kevin Owens will be with the belts going into this years WrestleMania, so expect some title changes coming soon, possibly both at Royal Rumble.

It’s also been mentioned various times that Bray Wyatt is being thought of for a run with the WWE world title in 2017.

John Cena vs. Samoa Joe is a match that was apparently talked about once and still is an idea possible for WrestleMania 33 now that Joe has dropped the title. Will we see the start of this on Sunday?

Randy Orton had been spoke about for another run with the belt By going to WrestleMania 33 to challenge Wyatt for the championship. Is this a forecast for tomorrow?

Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger are the names being kicked about as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble.

its also worth noting that Finn Balor has a possibility of being cleared this week so will we see the demon king return on Sunday ? And what of the announcement of Kurt Angle to the Hall Of Fame, this has fuelled speculation that we may see the Olympic Gold Medalist Return this Sunday