Royal Rumble Nearsighted

When it comes to a human’s vision, there is nearsighted and farsighted. This is Part 1 to a two-part review of WWE’s first Pay-Per-View of 2017, the Royal Rumble. This, and others like this, will be knee-jerk reactions to Pay-Per-Views. Coming off the cusps of the Royal Rumble event, here is what I come away with!

WWE Divas Champion Charlotte def. Bayley (13:05)

This was an awesome match that was allowed its time to flourish. In a four-hour Pay-Per-View, do I wish we saw this match go on four or five minutes longer? Of course! However, these two were able to battle it out and kept both competitors credible headed out of the battle. The Natural Selection spot on the apron was golden and I knew from that moment it was over. The right woman went over tonight, and congratulations to Charlotte!

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens def. Roman Reigns in a No DQ Match (22:55)

This, in my opinion, was the best match of the night – which is saying something with Cena versus Styles on the card. With Chris Jericho hanging high above the ring, he was still a factor with dropping the brass knuckles and rooting his best friend Kevin Owens on. There were several spots in the match that were totally epic, including the chair superplex Kevin Owens took on the outside of the ring. My favorite moment was Kevin Owens hitting Roman’s signature Superman Punch with the brass knuckles. I was impressed with Roman Reigns looking like a mainstay in the main event scene and he’s gotten past the booing stage, so now I’m finally seeing what hard work he puts in to remain at the top. This is only the beginning for Roman Reigns, and I also hope after tonight, people will begin accrediting Kevin Owens as a main event player himself.

Neville def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann (14:00)

Since the cruiserweight division came to Raw, and since 205 Live began back in November, this is the best match put on yet. If you give these guys time in the ring to hone a true wrestling match, they can get it done. Neville and Swann had their highflying spots, of course, but they also told a great story. Neville won his first championship since NXT by submission, and I thought it was a nice touch to furnish him as a heel. Can you have a guy with a move as cool as the Red Arrow win the championship and still get booed? In order to get heat from the crowd, it was the better move to win by submission rather than one of the best moves in pro wrestling.

John Cena def. WWE Champion AJ Styles (24:10)

A historic night in WWE as John Cena won his sixteenth world championship tonight, tying Ric Flair’s infamous record. I have mixed feelings about this. First off, what a great match these two put on (again)! I’m saddened we were deprived of this for so long, but I am thrilled WWE wants to make up for lost time. The way AJ Styles lost the championship kept him from being buried, along with the times Styles had beaten him in the past. With that said, AJ Styles going undefeated against John Cena in 2016 made it nearly impossible for John Cena to lose cleanly to AJ Styles tonight. However, with all due respect to the Royal Rumble event, why have the tying 16th reign come at the Royal Rumble? That is something meant for WrestleMania, and at the very least, SummerSlam. I feel the WWE mistimed that milestone. Again, what a heck of a match!

Randy Orton wins 30-Man Royal Rumble Match (1:02:07)

This match is normally the make-or-break of the entire event. The entire card before could tank, yet the Royal Rumble be amazing, and nobody would care. However, if the entire card was awesome (as tonight’s was) and the Royal Rumble Match itself doesn’t live up to expectations, people will come away underwhelmed and disappointed. With my instant reaction, I fall in the latter. It had some nice little moments, and none bigger than Tye Dillinger entering at 10 to the biggest pop. But when you look at it, Tye Dillinger was your biggest pop? Was the reason to “Remember the Rumble” the fact Tye Dillinger debuted? Or that Randy Orton won his second 30-Man match? It was nice to have the spots and the little nice moments, but it was one of the more underwhelming 30-Man Royal Rumble Matches I have seen. Congratulations to Randy Orton, but did he really need that win? Not at all, but it is what it is.

Overall Reaction

My overall take, nearsightedly, was this Royal Rumble was about a 6.5 out of 10, and that is about as far as I’d go with maybe a little lenient towards 7. The first four matches were great, they were stellar! But yet, the main event itself fails to deliver yet again. Nothing memorable, and I felt they missed out on a lot of key opportunities. Where was Samoa Joe? Finn Bálor? Even Triple H or Seth Rollins? I was disappointed in the only “surprise” entrant being Tye Dillinger at 10, even though I was ecstatic for Dillinger’s opportunity. Perhaps when I look at the bigger picture, I’ll have a different view, but who knows.

Oh wait, YOU will know! Check back later this week for “Royal Rumble Farsighted” as I look after the next editions of Raw and SmackDown Live, while I see what WWE’s trying to plot for this year’s WrestleMania.

*These are unofficial times, as it was written immediately after the Pay-Per-View.