Rumor: Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE After WrestleMania 34

News recently broke that current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is interested in returning to the UFC later this year. We also heard that The Beast might actually end up leaving WWE completely when his contract comes to an end following WrestleMania 34 next spring.

On Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the Lesnar situation, and whether or not he’ll end up leaving WWE next year.

Meltzer: “The stories that Brock is gonna be done after WrestleMania and he’s leaving to go back to UFC, I wouldn’t take that seriously at all. I mean it could happen, but as best I can tell, he has not made that decision at all, and he’s probably not gonna make that decision for a long time.”

Alvarez: “I heard people talking about Brock being done at Mania, but I didn’t hear two and two put together where he’s leaving WWE because he’s going back to UFC. The impression I got from hearing that was, he wants to do a huge money UFC fight, probably at the end of this year, make a ton of money, and finish up this contract with WWE and then he’d just be done. Like, not going back to UFC, but just, he made his money, he’s 40 years old, and he’s done.”

Meltzer: “Yeah, I don’t have that impression at all. My impression is that he’s gonna do what he does, which is gonna be that he’ll hear both sides, he’s gonna get the numbers up, and then he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do.”