Rumor: Jinder Mahal Losing The WWE Championship Soon

Back in May, WWE decided to go full steam ahead with Jinder Mahal, as they began trying to take advantage of the Indian market. However, it appears that just three months later, they’re already thinking about abandoning their big India push.

According to SportsKeeda, WWE is going to take the championship off of Jinder Mahal in the very near future. On top of that, the man who defeats Mahal will lose the title immediately via a Money in the Bank cash-in by Baron Corbin.

Below is an excerpt from the SportsKeeda story:

“As things stand, the WWE is planning to take the WWE Championship off Jinder Mahal in the near future, with a cash-in by Baron Corbin imminent on whomever successfully dethrones Mahal.”