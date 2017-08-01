Rumor Killer on CM Punk Fighting Again

On Monday, CM Punk’s head MMA coach Duke Roufus posted a photo on Instagram of his team’s remaining schedule for 2017, and the post featured CM Punk’s name, which was listed against “TBA.” You can see the post below.
I am such a firm believer in #team Together Everyone Achieves More! Every year I strive to get better as a coach and build a great team culture. I am so proud of all of our team, staff and students. We Are Having Fun Getting It Done! I have the pleasure of being a part the team of current @ufc Welterweight Champion #tyronwoodley @twooodley former #ufc and #wec Champion #anthonypettis @showtimepettis Top Flyweight Contender #sergiopettis @sergiopettis #bellator Featherweight Contender #emanuelsanchez @matadorsanchez former #wwe Champion #cmpunk @cmpunk my longtime team member #erikkoch @kocheadufc rising KO Artist #paulfelder @felderpaul surging Welterweight #belalmuhammad @bullyb170 Bellator Middleweight #mikerhodes @teamrocbiggie and Middleweight Submission specialist #geraldmeerschaert @the_gm3 as members of our @roufusport team collectively they are 13-3, 9-2 in the UFC in 2-1 Bellator so far this year! The best has yet to come #roufusport #MartialArts is #Life thanks for the past & future memories. #onelove
The post led many to believe that the UFC is going to book a fight for Punk in the near future, but according to the ex-WWE star’s teammate, Mike Rhodes, the post doesn’t mean that Punk will be fighting anytime soon.
Duke has made several of those with punk on it and not it goes crazy lol
— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017
He's training and getting better obviously the goal is to fight agin 👌🏾
— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017
CM Punk is still under contract with the UFC, which probably means that they’re going to let him fight again. But, whether it’s in the UFC or not, Punk is planning on fighting again.