Rumor Killer on CM Punk Fighting Again

On Monday, CM Punk’s head MMA coach Duke Roufus posted a photo on Instagram of his team’s remaining schedule for 2017, and the post featured CM Punk’s name, which was listed against “TBA.” You can see the post below.

The post led many to believe that the UFC is going to book a fight for Punk in the near future, but according to the ex-WWE star’s teammate, Mike Rhodes, the post doesn’t mean that Punk will be fighting anytime soon.

Duke has made several of those with punk on it and not it goes crazy lol — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017

He's training and getting better obviously the goal is to fight agin 👌🏾 — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 31, 2017

CM Punk is still under contract with the UFC, which probably means that they’re going to let him fight again. But, whether it’s in the UFC or not, Punk is planning on fighting again.