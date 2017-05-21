Rumor Killer on CM Punk’s Wrestling Return

By
Wilson
-
0

A twitter account that used the handle of Daniel Hinkles from 5 Star Wrestling made an announcement that CM Punk accepted the promotions offer of participating in the 128 man tournament for one million dollars. The official 5 Star Wrestling account confirmed that the account is fake and CM Punk is not coming out of retirement.

