Rumor Killer on CM Punk’s Wrestling Return

A twitter account that used the handle of Daniel Hinkles from 5 Star Wrestling made an announcement that CM Punk accepted the promotions offer of participating in the 128 man tournament for one million dollars. The official 5 Star Wrestling account confirmed that the account is fake and CM Punk is not coming out of retirement.

TO BE CLEAR the @danielhinkles account is a fake account. This tweet was not made by anybody affiliated with 5 Star Wrestling pic.twitter.com/MzAN3tM4Dj — #5StarWrestling (@5StarWrestling) May 21, 2017