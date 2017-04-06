Rumored Card for WWE Payback PPV

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will face off against Chris Jericho at Payback PPV. This match is expected to get nixed due to Jericho’s injury angle and the fact that Finn Balor recently pinned Owens in their tag team match on Raw. Balor looks to be the replacement to face Owens for the title. However, WWE has not changed their marketing promos to reflect that Jericho will miss the Payback PPV.

Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins is expected to happen for Payback since the pair was originally scheduled for Fastlane prior to Rollins’ injury.

Bayley will have a match on the card due to the event taking place in her hometown.