Rumored Match Card for WWE SummerSlam

We’re a little over three weeks away from this year’s SummerSlam, and while we don’t know the entire card, there are already some confirmed matches, which you can see below.

Confirmed matches:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. John Cena and/or Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley (Raw Women’s Championship)

Naomi (c) vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Below are the rumored matches for this year’s SummerSlam.

Rumored matches: