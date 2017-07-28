Rumored Match Card for WWE SummerSlam

We’re a little over three weeks away from this year’s SummerSlam, and while we don’t know the entire card, there are already some confirmed matches, which you can see below.
Confirmed matches:
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. John Cena and/or Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley (Raw Women’s Championship)
- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Championship)
Below are the rumored matches for this year’s SummerSlam.
Rumored matches:
- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Titles)
- Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
- The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan (Intercontinental Championship)
- AJ Styles (c) vs. Chris Jericho (United States Championship)
- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
- Big Cass vs. Big Show
- Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari (Cruiserweight Championship)