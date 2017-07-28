Rumored Match Card for WWE SummerSlam

Aaron Sass
We’re a little over three weeks away from this year’s SummerSlam, and while we don’t know the entire card, there are already some confirmed matches, which you can see below.

Confirmed matches:

  • Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
  • Jinder Mahal (c) vs. John Cena and/or Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
  • Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley (Raw Women’s Championship)
  • Naomi (c) vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Below are the rumored matches for this year’s SummerSlam.

Rumored matches:

  • The New Day (c) vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Titles)
  • Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
  • The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan (Intercontinental Championship)
  • AJ Styles (c) vs. Chris Jericho (United States Championship)
  • Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
  • Big Cass vs. Big Show
  • Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari (Cruiserweight Championship)

