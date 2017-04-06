Rumored Names for the Superstar Shakeup

Vince McMahon announced on this week’s WWE RAW that there will be a “Superstar Shakeup” next Monday. There were talks several months ago to move Roman Reigns to Smackdown Live and AJ styles would go to RAW.

With the development of Reigns, there are no plans to have him leave the RAW brand. As of now WWE management still would like AJ Styles to leave Smackdown for RAW.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, the New Day may move to Smackdown to help boost their tag team division. Charlotte and Alexa Bliss are also rumored to switch sides.

Fans can also expect The Drifter and Andrade “Cien” Alamas to make their debuts as part of the shakeup.