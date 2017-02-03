Rumored WWE WrestleMania 33 Card
– As noted, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that Seth Rollins may be out of action for about 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during his segment with Samoa Joe on this past Monday’s RAW. It remains incredibly unlikely for Rollins to recover in time to make the show, but because its theoretically possible he will remain on the current card to face Triple H. If Rollins cant compete, WWE would obviously reshuffle the deck.
Check out the projected WrestleMania 33 card below:
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal