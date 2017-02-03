Rumored WWE WrestleMania 33 Card

– As noted, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that Seth Rollins may be out of action for about 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during his segment with Samoa Joe on this past Monday’s RAW. It remains incredibly unlikely for Rollins to recover in time to make the show, but because its theoretically possible he will remain on the current card to face Triple H. If Rollins cant compete, WWE would obviously reshuffle the deck.

Check out the projected WrestleMania 33 card below:

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal