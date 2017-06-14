Rusev Cleared To Return From Injury?

– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE Superstar Rusev reportedly met with WWE doctors yesterday and has been officially cleared for return. As noted, Rusev had surgery back in March to repair his injured shoulder, still no word what the exact injury was. He also informed Shane McMahon on social media that he would only wrestle on SmackDown Live if he received a title match at Money in the Bank.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

Check out his tweet to Shane McMahon last month:

