– Seen below, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev took to Twitter and issued the following ultimatum to the SmackDown bosses:

“I’m just tired…… After all I’ve done I have NEVER had a championship match. I was undefeated for a year! Now it’s My way or the highway”

