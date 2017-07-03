Rusev Set To Return On This Week’s SmackDown Live

It looks like former United States Champion Rusev will finally return to WWE television this week, as Cageside Seats is reporting that the Bulgarian Brute is expected to be on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

This week’s episode of SmackDown will be on July 4, and in honor of the holiday, WWE is doing an Independence Day battle royal, which is where Rusev will likely make his return.

Of course, as we all know by now, John Cena is also schedule to be on this week’s episode of SmackDown, although we don’t know what he’ll be doing on the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s a strong chance that Cena will begin a feud with Rusev following his return, so we could see the feud begin in the aforementioned Independence Day battle royal.

Originally, Rusev was supposed to return at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view back in June, however, WWE, for whatever reason, decided to move his return date back.

As of right now, it doesn’t look like Rusev and Lana will be a couple on television upon the ex-US Champ’s return. But, as we all know, plans often change in WWE, and if both Rusev and Lana begin to struggle during their respective singles runs, then WWE will put them back together.