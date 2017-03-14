Rusev Undergoes Surgery, Triple H On Eric LeGrand Winning Award, WWE Superstars Visit Hospital
– As noted, former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame this year, Triple H tweeted the following on the honor:
The strength to fight.
The will to always believe.
It is an honor to have @EricLeGrand52 join the #WWEHOF. #ComparedToWhat #TeamLeGrand pic.twitter.com/ubvDOOZCZa
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 13, 2017
– Seen below, earlier today WWE Superstars Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Apollo Crews, AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss visited the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh:
Thank you @WWE @MojoRawleyWWE @NatbyNature @AlexaBliss_WWE @ApolloCrews @AJStylesOrg for a great visit today! pic.twitter.com/C3iEOpcYCF
— Children's Hospital (@ChildrensPgh) March 14, 2017
– According to F4Wonline.com, it’s been confirmed that Rusev underwent shoulder surgery last week. Last night, Rusev joked about undergoing surgery after The Big Show destroyed Titus O’Neil:
Maybe @TitusONeilWWE needs surgery as well!
— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2017