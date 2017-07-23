Rusevs Promo On Flag Match (Video), WWE Stars Predict Fatal 5 Way Match (Video)

– Check out the following backstage video featuring Rusev hyping tonight’s Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

– Check out the following videos of Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley giving predictions for tonight’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match. Tonight’s winner will go on to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at SummerSlam.

* Mickie – Natalya

* Sasha – Tamina or Natalya

* Bayley – Becky