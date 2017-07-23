Rusevs Promo On Flag Match (Video), WWE Stars Predict Fatal 5 Way Match (Video)

– Check out the following backstage video featuring Rusev hyping tonight’s Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.
"@JohnCena down. American flag down. @RusevBUL MACHKA!!!" The #BulgarianBrute is all confidence ahead of #WWEBattleground! #FlagMatch pic.twitter.com/Yvtm8VkSEA
– Check out the following videos of Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley giving predictions for tonight’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match. Tonight’s winner will go on to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at SummerSlam.
* Mickie – Natalya
* Sasha – Tamina or Natalya
* Bayley – Becky
.@MickieJames' pick for tonight's Women's Five-Way #EliminationMatch is… @MickieJames!?!? Wait a minute… #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/uGU112Spnd
.@SashaBanksWWE makes a prediction for #WWEBattleground THIS SUNDAY on the @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/qw0Sk6NiWJ
.@itsBayleyWWE shares her thoughts on #WWEBattleground and the #Womens Fatal 5 Way. pic.twitter.com/VXbIiHmAbw
