Ryback Comments on Jinder Mahal Using Steroids

On the latest episode of Conversation with the Big Guy, Ryback commented on Jinder Mahal’s new physique since returning to the WWE and that he had assistance with his transformation.

On Feeling Mahal Has Gynecomastia (the swelling of breast tissue from the excessive aromatization of testosterone,often caused by anabolic steroids): “Speaking of t–s, who I noticed had t–s this week on RAW, Jinder Mahal.” Ryback continued, “I noticed… they did a close up of his f–king chest and I just noticed it right away. I’ve never had that or anything because I don’t… like, there’s no reason to. When you get gyno, red flags right off the f–king bat, Dr. [David] Black.”

On a Body Like That Not Happening on Its Own: “Jesus Christ, that s–t don’t happen on its own.” Ryback added, “and I like Jinder and whatnot and he looks great, but I am pointing out the obvious, that that doesn’t just f–king happen from f–king drinking your protein shake.”