Ryback On Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning To WWE

– On the latest edition of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback spoke about Hulk Hogan possibly returning to WWE, check out the highlight below:

On Hulk Hogan possibly returning:

“I’m just picturing, they bring him back and you know, like, the Be a STAR campaigns and everything? But they send him out to talk to groups of youths, black kids,” said the former Ryback. “They just go overboard trying to shove it down people’s throats. Do you know what I mean? And it backfires. No, I say that all as a joke. It only makes sense for him to go back at some point, or to be involved in some way, shape, or form.”

The Big Guy continued, “I like him a lot, man. I actually had several conversations with him where we talked about The Secret a little bit and positivity. When you meet him in person, he’s such a down-to-earth, nice guy.” Ryback summarized, “he’s a good f–king dude and anyone that questions that has their head up their ass.”